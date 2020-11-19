The Hopkins County Health Department has reported 75 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Nov. 14, which brings the total number of active cases on Monday to 487.
The health department lists 984 individuals as recovered and there have been 44 fatalities linked to coronavirus.
The county is still classified as red with an average of more than 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.
“According to the Department of Public Health, if you go out at this time there is a good chance that you are going to be exposed to COVID-19,” said Health Department Director Denise Beach.
With Thanksgiving coming up, Beach advises people to keep social circles small, not to go anywhere if they are sick and to have Thanksgiving with immediate family only. More specific guidelines are on the Hopkins County Health Department Facebook page at www. facebook.com/hopkins countyhealthdept.
“The whole state is on the verge of becoming red,” said Beach, adding that the health department is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. “We are concerned that we are going to get back into the situation where the hospitals are no longer able to have elective procedures and that we will be worried about the hospitals capacity.”
Baptist Health Madisonville also announced they are suspending visitation for most patients in the hospital and medical group practices allowing only essential caregivers to accompany patients for medical appointments or tests.
“For the past few weeks, Kentucky has experienced an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate and our service area is no different,” said Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Madisonville. “This change is for the safety of our patients and to aid in protecting the health of our staff so they can continue to provide care for those in need.”
Those allowed to visit or accompany a patient will be screened prior to visitation. For more information on Baptist Health policies and response to COVID-19, visit www.baptisthealth.com or follow Baptist Health Madisonville on social media.