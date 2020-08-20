While this is our first experience with a pandemic, it’s not Beshear Funeral Home’s first rodeo.
Nine years after its inception, company records show how the Spanish flu, or 1918 influenza outbreak, affected our community and the funeral home’s business practices.
According to the CDC, the 1918-1919 pandemic was the most severe of its kind in modern history and was caused by an H1N1 virus that spread worldwide. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear referenced the Spanish flu epidemic daily during his broadcasts in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When news of COVID-19 first began to break in January, Beshear Funeral Home Owner, President, and Funeral Director Jenny Beshear Sewell, began scouring records from 1918. Sewell’s uncle, Fred Beshear, founded the business along with a furniture store in 1909.
Kentuckians may recall the Philadelphia vs. St. Louis graphs displayed on Governor Beshear’s broadcasts which compare the death rates of the two cities from September through December 1918. Beshear used these graphs in hopes of motivating the masses to “flatten the curve.”
“During those months that Andy Beshear has repeatedly focused on — comparing the St. Louis model to the Philadelphia model — there were 12 or 13 deaths, with five or six of those being influenza as the cause of death recorded,” said Sewell of local statistics.
Company records also detailed that two local teenagers were among the victims of the influenza outbreak during that time frame.
The funeral business has evolved drastically since the Spanish flu epidemic.
“It was so much different in 1918 than it is in this day,” said Sewell when speaking of the funeral services rendered. “So many of the cases, when I looked into my files, has to do with us selling the casket and either transporting it out to the location where the people were, and the embalming would take place out in their neighborhood.”
That certainly is not the case today. When Sewell and her husband, David, began to hear news of COVID-19 reaching the western part of the United States and in the state of New York, they knew they needed to be proactive in their local business operations. A mentor in the embalming trade offered a virtual class in late February on handling cases of the coronavirus in funeral homes.
“This was all new to us, but we decided right then to start taking those measures,” said Sewell of the recommendations made in the two-hour course. “We closed the lounge, purchased stanchions to keep the people six feet away from the deceased in cases of COVID, ordered personal safety equipment such as masks and shields, had signs made for entrances and restrooms.”
Broadcasting services on the funeral home’s Facebook page was also a suggestion made at this time. The stanchions, or ropes, hadn’t even been delivered when Beshear Funeral Home was charged with arranging services for its first death connected to COVID-19, which was also the first fatality in western Kentucky.
At that time, “we were on our own — there wasn’t anyone giving us advice,” said Sewell when discussing mandates imposed by the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association and executive orders from Gov. Beshear in the initial stages of the commonwealth’s battle with the coronavirus.
Directives from the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association are now changing rapidly, sometimes daily. An Executive Order from Gov. Beshear in mid-March limited funeral services to only 10 attendees, “which lasted a good while,” said Sewell.
Until the governor’s executive order mandating gatherings was edited to include groups of 33% of the capacity of the facility, Beshear Funeral Home streamed services via Facebook, conducted many gradeside services, signed visitation logs via phone, utilized sound equipment at cemetaries, and performed drive-by visitations, among many other procedural changes.
In-person church services had not resumed across the commonwealth at the time of former Mayor Stacia Peyton’s death on May 15. Peyton’s family trusted Beshear Funeral Home with her final arrangements. Because Peyton’s service was expected to draw a large crowd from out-of-town due to her position as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Local Government during Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration, the visitation and funeral were conducted over two days at the First Baptist Church.
The capacity gathered at the church easily remained at 33%, because at that time, Hopkins County was considered a “hot spot” for COVID-19. However, the live broadcast on Facebook encumbered almost 1,400 viewers.
Now that the executive order governing gatherings has been amended to 50% capacity, immediate family members can sit together, while the average service at Beshear Funeral Home attracts between 30 to 40 mourners who sit in chairs six feet apart following social distancing protocols.
Sewell believes that anxieties surrounding COVID-19 are keeping those not directly related to or associated with the deceased from attending in-person.
During services, the lounge remains closed. Restroom visits are limited to one-at-a-time, and the restroom is sanitized by staff after each use. If the departed’s death is attributed to COVID-19, the stanchions are utilized to keep those persons paying respects six feet away from the casket.
After a crowd disperses, staff members disinfect the entire facility with a room fogger. Some may believe that the staff at Beshear Funeral Home feels as if they are under a microscope during the pandemic given their close relation to Kentucky’s governor (Gov. Beshear is Sewell’s second cousin), but that couldn’t be farther from the truth.
“I don’t look at it like it’s a negative,” said Sewell. “I think we are looked at for leadership.”