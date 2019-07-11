From Progress staff reports
If you didn't get the chance to catch "The Silent Natural" at its red carpet premiere in Hopkinsville back in June, then you will have another chance to catch the flick.
The film, which was partly filmed in Dawson Springs, will be playing at WK Cinemas from Aug. 2 to 8. The theater is at 4000 Fort Campbell Blvd., behind Bradford Square mall.
The film tells the story of William "Dummy" Hoy, the first deaf major league baseball player. Many Dawsonians were cast as extras in the movie.