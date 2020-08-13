The Dawson Springs man accused of attempted murder of a Christian County sheriff’s deputy was found dead at around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 in his cell at the Christian County Jail.
Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel positively identified the body as Bradley W. Dunning, 32.
According to Christian County Jailer Brad Boyd, Dunning was found after allegedly hanging himself. Jail staff were reportedly performing routine checks on inmates housed in isolation and detox and found Dunning.
Dunning allegedly used a black shoe string that he tied to a towel hook located in his shower stall, Boyd said.
Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate the incident.
Dunning was indicted on his charges June 15 after District Court Judge Foster Cotthoff found probable cause to send his case to the Grand Jury.
Dunning was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, burglary (third degree), receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Dunning was being held at the Christian County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
He was scheduled for his first pretrial conference on Oct. 7.