New taser agreement OKd

By Melissa Larimore
Editor
On Monday, the Dawson Springs Police Department paid its last installment of its five-year Taser equipment plan with a $1,200 check to Taser International, now known as Axon.
On Tuesday night, the Dawson Springs City Council approved a new agreement for new Tasers at its regular meeting at city hall.
When the police department entered the previous five-year agreement, officers were issued four of the Taser X2, said Police Chief Mike Opalek. In 2017, Taser International conducted a study about the Tasers. Only 10% liked the equipment, he said.
The company made major revisions to the Taser and issued the Taser 7 last year. With the new Taser, came new, more frequent training and regulations. The company gave Opalek two options: buy the new Taser 7s outright for $6,400 or do another five-year plan. The plan would include the Tasers, unlimited cartridges, a training suit and free training for an officer to become a Taser training instructor. The payment plan would cost the city $0 the first year, $921 for the second year and $3,600 a year for the next three years. The Tasers would be under warranty with the payment plan.
"Either we stay with the ball or fall behind," Opalek said. "And I don't want to fall behind to where our officers aren't equipped properly."
City councilman Kenny Mitchell, who serves on the budget committee, looked over the department's budget for this fiscal year and last year's.
He pointed out that the police department went a "tad over" their budget last year, but stayed under in their miscellaneous expenses line. Mitchell suggested taking the Taser payments out of that line and keep in mind that the city has those payments coming each year.
The department will have five Tasers for the four city officers and the school resource officer, whose salary and equipment is paid through an agreement between the city, Dawson Springs Independent Schools and Hopkins Fiscal Court. Opalek said he expects the Tasers in a few months.
Councilman Joe Allen said the total price is around $11,000. He said if the
school resource officer's fund will cover the cost of his Taser, it's easier to see that the city would be paying about $800 more a year than they were already paying for the last agreement.
Opalek added that he is in the process of hiring a fourth city officer. The hiring process is in phase two, the polygraph test, and Opalek said he hopes to have the candidate in the Dec. 18 academy class.
A change has been made to the officers' attire. The officers will now wear tan pants and they have the option of tan boots. "Black is just too darn hot," Opalek said.
The council approved the payment plan agreement with the Taser company in a 6-0 vote. Mitchell, Allen, Martha Woolsey, Dusty Vinson, Rick Hendrickson and Mark McGregor were in attendance. Amie Thomas, assistant city clerk, stepped in as City Clerk Janet Dunbar was absent. Mayor Chris Smiley led the meeting.
In other business, the council:
• approved the monthly bills and the fourth quarter budget report.
• heard from Code Enforcement Officer Fred Rawley. There are eight active files in the city, mostly for tall grass, he said. The wet weather has hindered some from mowing. Rawley has also found 35 properties that could be described as "chronic or repeating." There are nine out-of-town owners who fall into that category. For several months, Rawley has suggested the council amend the code enforcement ordinance to add information about the use of a hearing officer, a misdemeanor charge for offenders and more in-depth definition of junked motor vehicles, among others. The next code enforcement board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, at city hall.
• approved Resolution 2019-06, which allows the mayor to sign for the Water Department State Revolving Loan Program.
• approved Resolution 2019-07, which authorizes those in the administration to be bank signers for the city bank account.
• mentioned upcoming events, including the 71st annual Dawson Springs Barbecue and Homecoming on Friday, July 26, the first day of class for Dawson Springs Independent Schools on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and the Tradewater Fitness Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 31.