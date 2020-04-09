An Earlington man died and another driver was injured in a weekend head-on crash in Nebo.
Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield said Tuesday that Ricky D. Tandy, 33, was killed at the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The other driver, Chyenne Knight, 20, of Clay, was flown to a Nashville hospital with serious injuries.
Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Young said the crash happened while Tandy was driving at a high rate of speed. According to the report, Tandy went onto the shoulder of Nebo Road between Bernard Street and Donaldson Road. Then he over-corrected, hitting Knight’s vehicle head-on.
Young said no one else was in the two vehicles.