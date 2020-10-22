Over a two-day span, 1,089 voters came through the Dawson Springs early voting location at the Katherine Barnett Meeting Room located on the side of the Dawson Springs Library.
Throughout the day, poll workers said the flow of voters was steady as they came into the voting place.
As with the fairgrounds polling place in Madisonville earlier this week, the voting booths were socially distanced and a route to enter and exit the voting place was established, according to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
Early voting continues this week throughout the county at Hanson Baptist Church on Friday and a drive thru voting on Saturday in Madisonville from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
Other early voting opportunities include:
• Oct. 26-27 at Nortonville City Hall.
• Oct. 28 at St. Charles Community Center.
• Oct. 29 at White Plains City Hall.
• Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 at Ballard Convention Center.
• Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
On Nov. 3, there will be seven locations to vote in Hopkins County, according to Cloern.
“Those will be the only polls open on Election Day. Any voter in any precinct of the county can go to any of these polling places at their convenience to vote,” said Cloern.
The seven voting locations are the Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville; Ballard Convention Center, Dawson Springs Library, Elks Lodge located at 875 Princeton Road in Madisonville; Nortonville City Hall, Rizpah Temple located at 3300 Hanson Road in Madisonville and at the Nebo Community Center. Election Day voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Cloern.