On Tuesday, Sept. 1, parents were taking photos of their children in their pajamas on their first day of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) for the 2020-21 school year.
On Monday and Tuesday, however, traditional first day pictures made the rounds on social media as students enrolled in the Dawson Springs school district attended classes on campus for the first time since March 13.
The return to in-person instruction, currently scheduled for Oct. 12, is following a hybrid model with two groupings: purple and gold. For the voluntary soft-opening this week, students in the purple group attended school on Monday, while pupils in the gold group were present on Tuesday.
This has been a year of firsts for freshman Maddie Back. She began high school virtually on Sept. 1, and as a member of the purple group, will attend school on campus each Monday and Tuesday for the foreseeable future — not exactly how she pictured the high school experience. Members of the purple group will learn virtually on Wednesday-Friday using the NTI model.
The most noticeable difference in the high school currently is “the strict rules in place for our safety,” said Maddie. “This includes assigned seats, social distancing, and masks.”
Across the pavement at Dawson Springs Elementary, sixth-grader Katie Payne said that the distinction most recognizable between school as she knew it before March 13 and the soft-opening she attended as a member of the gold group on Tuesday was that “there were only four people in my class today (Tuesday).”
Maddie agreed that the atmosphere at the high school was very similar on Monday.
“In my first period class, it was me and one other person,” said Maddie. “Other than that, I would say there were three to four people in each class.”
Beginning on Monday, Panthers in the gold group will learn virtually Monday-Wednesday and will attend class in-person each Thursday and Friday.
Attendance during the two-day soft-opening held earlier in the week was not mandatory. According to school personnel, the low numbers Maddie and Katie describe can also be attributed to the virtual option. Students enrolled in the virtual option cannot elect to attend school in-person until the end of the grading period, making them ineligible to attend this week’s soft-opening.
Since sixth grade is housed in the elementary school, Katie and her classmates were given recess as an opportunity to take a break from their face masks.
“I didn’t take off my mask because I was excited to see my friends,” Katie said. “We couldn’t be within six feet of each other if we took our masks off.”
During lunch, Maddie and the other high school students were given the chance to ditch their masks for the half-hour.
“Lunch was very different,” Maddie said. “We were six feet apart in the line, our food was already in a box for us, and we had assigned seats.”
Since both schools are serviced by the same cafeteria, Katie and her fellow elementary students had a similar experience at lunch.
“We were seated six feet apart and had assigned seats,” said Katie. “We were also six feet apart while waiting in line.”
Aside from lunch, recess, and music class, the sixth-graders remained in the same classroom during the soft-opening instead of transitioning to other classes as they did in fifth grade, according to Katie. When it was time to leave for home, she and her classmates sanitized their desks and chairs.
“Siblings were also assigned to the same seat on the bus,” Katie said of her departure from school, which went smoothly. “I had to sit with Molly (her younger sister) and we had to wear our masks the whole time.”
Because Maddie and Katie have enjoyed academic success in the traditional school setting, both Panthers are delighted to return to in-person instruction — even if only for two days per week.
“My virtual learning experience wasn’t the best,” said Maddie. “I have always been a straight ‘A’ student, but have trouble learning online and can’t stay focused for the life of me.”
“Learning online is hard,” Katie said. “Your teachers aren’t there to help you when you need it.”
Katie is just as excited about the opportunity to join the band and began that process on Tuesday. “I think it’s going to be a fun experience,” she said.
“I would like to brag on the teachers and staff,” Maddie concluded about her return to the Eli Street campus. “They are going beyond for all of us.”
“It’s a great day to be a Panther,” said Maddie.