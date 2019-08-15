A Dawson Springs man accused of kidnapping his stepgranddaughter was set to appear in Hopkins Circuit Court on Monday, but his case was continued, Judge Jim Brantley announced in the courtroom.
Glenn E. Harper, 55, was set for a pretrial conference, but his lawyer, public defender Kenneth Root, was ill and asked that Harper's case and others be moved to 9 a.m. Oct. 14.
Harper was indicted by the grand jury on June 18 on five charges: kidnapping, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and incest. He was arraigned on those charges on July 3.
Harper is accused of taking his stepgranddaughter from her Dawson Springs home in late March. Following an Amber Alert, the two were found at a Walmart in southern Alabama a few days later.
Harper is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $150,000 bond.