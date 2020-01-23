The Dawson Springs YW Club held its monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center. Hostesses were Peggy Furgerson, Charlotte Cooley and Sandra Menser. A potluck dinner was served to the guests. Members attending were Wanda Hughes, Barbara Thomas, Barbara Kinsolving, Diane Coates, Shirley Menser, Carolyn Stevens, Gerry Lynn, Marvalyn Tolbert, Martha Parsons, Bonnie Mills, Janis Peroddy and Diane Edwards. After the business meeting, rook was played. The winners were Barbara Thomas, Wanda Hughes and Martha Parsons. Club members exchanged gifts and President Furgerson was presented a gift from club members. Members being recognized for perfect attendance for the year of 2019 were Charlotte Cooley, Barbara Thomas, Janis Peroddy and Shirley Menser. The next YW meeting will be Feb. 20.