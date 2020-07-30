The Princeton Police Department reported the following activity:
The Princeton Police Department released the following report on July 21:
• At 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a female acting confused on Vivian Drive. Officers made contact with Jeanne R. Clark, 45, of Dawson Springs and determined that she was under the influence of intoxicants. Clark was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and possession of controlled substance, 1st Degree methamphetamine.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report Monday:
• Jane E. Sirois, 62, Dawson Springs, was arrested Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and third-degree criminal trespassing.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report last week:
• William D. Barnes, 40, Dawson Springs, was arrested July 21 and charged with failure to appear on a Nelson County warrant and parole violation.