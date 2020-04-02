During the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers, first responders, corrections officers and those who work for the Department of Community Based Services have their mission: To keep the commonwealth safe and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Christ the King Catholic School and its Learning and Growth Center in Madisonville has its own mission: “Get out in the community, help the community as much as we can and share Jesus with others,” said Principal Lesley Mills.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered child care centers in the state to close by the end of the day March 20. YMCAs across the state were given a chance to serve as an emergency day care provider. Christ the King planned on forming a partnership with the Hopkins County YMCA so the Catholic school could serve as overflow. The school applied for the exemption and it was granted.
The Hopkins County YMCA has since decided to not use the exemption and Christ the King Catholic School serves as the only emergency day care in Hopkins County.
The school, when school is in session, serves 1- and 2-year-old children in its Learning and Growth Center and 3-year-old children through third grade in its main school building. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the school serves any child — from birth through age 12 — whose guardians work in health care, corrections, as first-responders or with the Department of Community Based Services.
Mills contacted Concord Health Systems, which has nursing home facilities in Madisonville, Dawson Springs and other nearby communities, to let them know about child care availability for employees.
She talked with Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and asked him to spread the word to the city’s first responders.
Employees at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson and other health care workers can bring their children to day care at Christ the King.
“They can’t worry about their kids,” Mills said. “They need a safe place.”
Emergency day care began on March 23 with 10 kids, Mills said. The number has since jumped to 20 and more keep coming and calling. The facility can take up to 100 children and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $25 per child per day and $15 per additional child per day.
Many of the children attending emergency day care are also students, she added. Most of the workers are Christ the King teachers and staff who were given the option to work the day care.
The children begin the day with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, just as Christ the King students typically do.
“We try to make it as normal as possible,” Mills said.
The children are provided free breakfasts and lunches prepared by the Christ the King cafeteria staff through the federal feeding program. The older students work on packets sent home with them from their schools, while the younger students learn preschool tasks.
The children are given snacks and are able to go outside and play.
Mills said the parents have been appreciative to the workers for offering child care. She is thankful for them as well as the support of the pastor, Father Carl McCarthy, so she can continue to “do God’s work.”
For more information or to check for availability, call the school at 270-821-8271.