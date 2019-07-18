From Progress staff reports
U.S. 62, which runs through Dawson Springs, has been named the deadliest highway in Kentucky, according to Geotab, a vehicle data company.
The company calculated a fatal crash rate, which is based on the number of fatalities and fatal crashes within a year as provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company also took into count average daily traffic data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is compiled from 2008-2017.
Each state has their own rate.
Kentucky's fatal crash rate is 1.2, which ranks No. 12 deadliest in the U.S. There are about 115 fatal crashes a year on average and 124 fatalities. The deadliest highway in Kentucky is U.S. 62 with about 11 fatalities a year.
U.S. 62 connects Canada and Mexico and goes through the tourist area of Western Kentucky.