Dawson Springs resident is candidate for graduation
Caitlynn E. Moore, Dawson Springs, was one of more than 1,000 candidates for graduation at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for the spring 2020 semester.
She is eligible to receive a certificate in the culinary arts program. The college in Paducah plans to hold a commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Hopkins Countians named to academic lists at KWC
Kentucky Wesleyan College announced its president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2019 semester and Hopkins County residents are on the lists.
To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 GPA as a full-time students. The dean’s list requires a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Jonah Bryant is on the president’s list, while Sidney Coleman, Anna Dunkerson, Josie Menser, Reagan Riggs, Gabrielle Schultz, Turner Vaughn and Gretchen Vandiver are on the dean’s list.
Dawsonian earns nursing degree
Kari Howton, Dawson Springs, has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Western Governors University, according to a news release from the online, nonprofit university.