“I’m bored.”
A phrase likely heard during a family’s quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Dawson Springs artist Jarrid Scott has created a coloring book to help pass the time between homework, work and chores.
“... Like many I too have been affected by Covid-19 through closings of planned pop-up events in Nashville, murals and illustration-based projects with businesses who have had to close their doors,” said Scott, who is staying in Dawson Springs for the time being.
The 14-page #TeamKentucky Coloring Book can be downloaded at Scott’s website free of charge (http://www.jarridscott.com/new-products/ky-coloring-download).
Included in the book are coloring sheets, cut-outs, fill-in-the-blank activities and a finale piece targeted toward fans of Netflix’s “Tiger King.” Almost all of the book’s images come from a current piece, “Earth,” featured on his website.
Scott is asking coloring book artists to share their work with him by tagging him on Instagram @jarridscottxii.
“I have seen many people adjust their business models and stay active during this time through online platforms and social media,” Scott said. He added that he has found inspiration from artists he knew from college and from local businesspeople, including Lindsey Morgan, owner of Beauty Shop on the Square, who is using Facebook to change with society’s changes on her business.
“While art is not always seen as essential by some, I saw an opportunity to provide a solution for families using my particular skill sets,” Scott said. “I believe art can be used in many ways during this time like we see with the outdoor chalk mosaics. I thought the free downloadable coloring book would have the least physical contact with hopefully the greatest creative benefit.”