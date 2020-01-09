From Progress staff reports
The Dawson Springs Independent School district has taken input from students, staff, parents and business and community leaders over the last several months to write up a mission and vision statement and also a district motto.
Superintendent Lenny Whalen asks all students, staff and local stakeholders to complete a survey to help decide what the statement and motto should be.
The survey consists of four multiple-choice questions. Respondents also get the chance to enter in the changes they would make if they had the chance.
The survey is online at surveymonkey.com/r/S2T7GTL. For more information, contact the school board office at 270-797-3811.