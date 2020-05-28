A Dawson Springs man is jailed in a drug bust that included federal and local officers.
A statement from Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson says Adam W. Hays, 41, had been watched by detectives since last year for “large-scale trafficking of crystal methamphetamine.”
Hays was arrested on Hodge Street in Madisonville around noon Friday. Sanderson says Hays had a “significant amount” of possible crystal meth, along with a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, a pink revolver and a “large sum” of cash.
Hays reportedly also had “a large amount” of the opioid drug Fentanyl “imported from out of state.”
Sanderson noted the import of Fentanyl “is punishable for up to 10 years in prison.”
Hays is charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, importing Fentanyl or its derivatives, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. He’s held on $20,000 cash bond.