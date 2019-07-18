From Progress staff reports
A former civic leader has died.
Ronnie Hensley, 77, died Thursday at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Hensley served the community in many capacities.
He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from South Hopkins High School in 1960. He was in the Army for more than eight years and he earned the ranking of E5 sergeant.
He served local student-athletes by coaching various sports, including YAA baseball, junior pro basketball, and track and cross country at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, Webster County High School and Dawson Springs High School. He also scouted opposing teams for North basketball.
Hensley worked a truck stop ministry for more than 20 years. He was also the host of a WSOF radio program called "Words of Faith." He was a member of Dawson Springs First Baptist Church.
He served on the Dawson Springs City Council for eight years. He was a member of the Dawson Springs Rotary Club, of which he was inducted president in 2008.
He leaves behind his wife, two sons, two stepsons, a brother, three sisters and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hensley's obituary is published on Page A3.