YMCA feeds kids after school

The Hopkins County Family YMCA has been feeding Dawson Springs students every weekday after school.
YMCA staff and volunteers are in the Hard Work Cafe from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. those days.
The initiative was announced back in May by the YMCA. At May's meeting of the Dawson Springs Independent Schools board of education meeting, the board approved the YMCA to use the Hard Work Cafe to serve as a place to serve meals to children from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every school day. The program will start as the serving as meals, but the YMCA's Michelle Hale said "if it's a hit," it may grow to include tutoring, skills education or mentoring with student ambassadors and expand the length of time.
Children can come by the Hard Work Cafe anytime between 3:15 and 4:15 p.m., grab some food and eat in the cafe.