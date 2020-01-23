The next episode of KET’s Kentucky Life spotlights the restoration of an African American schoolhouse in Bullitt County, Tom T. Hall’s songs and stories, and the enduring popularity of mutton in Western Kentucky. The episode airs Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8/7 pm and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 4/3 pm on KET, and Monday, Jan. 27, at 7/6 pm on KET2.
First, Kentucky Life visits Bullitt County, where the Bowman Valley Schoolhouse, a historic African American landmark, has recently been restored.
Then, Kentucky Life revisits one of former host Byron Crawford’s favorite stories—the time he sat down with country music legend Tom T. Hall to discuss the Olive Hill native’s Kentucky roots.
Finally, Kentucky Life visits the International Bar B Que Festival in Owensboro to investigate the story of mutton. Once a mainstay in the early 20th century, mutton has largely disappeared from most dinner tables in modern times—that is except in Daviess County, where the dish’s popularity still endures.
Kentucky Life is a KET production, produced by Chelsea Gorham. Segment producers for this episode are Angelic Phelps, Gary Pahler, Tom Thurman and Jim Voskuhl.
This year is Kentucky Life’s 25th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the program will include special Memory segments, in which each of Kentucky Life’s hosts—Byron Crawford, Dave Shuffett and Doug Flynn—will revisit some of their favorite stories over the years.