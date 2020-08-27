On a day when Nichole Merrell was being laid to rest, her accused murderer was being arraigned on Friday, Aug. 21 in front of District Court Judge Bill Whitledge, who increased the Madisonville’s man bond from $500,000 to $1 million.
Dennis Stone, 32, is scheduled to be back in court tomorrow for his preliminary hearing. He was extradited from Nashville last week to face a murder charge connected to the death of Merrell, 30, also of Madisonville.
Police say Stone shot and killed Merrell on Friday, Aug. 14 at the Ideal Market in Earlington shortly before 4 p.m. Also injured in the shooting was one of Merrell’s children. The toddler was treated for a gunshot wound but has reportedly been released from the hospital. Stone is facing a first-degree assault charge for the shooting of the child.
He is also facing 12 counts of wanton endangerment for endangering the lives of people in and around the convenient store at the time of the shooting.
Following the shooting, police say Stone fled south to Tennessee before he eventually turned himself into authorities early the next morning.