The Hopkins County budget is set for the coming fiscal year. The question now is whether the coronavirus will leave revenues in ruins.
Magistrates voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve a spending plan for fiscal 2020-21 in four main areas:
• General Fund — $10,546,667
• Road Fund — $5,473,681
• Jail Fund — $5,849,284
• Local Government Economic Assistance Fund — $5,201,336
The lone dissenting vote, as with other recent budget votes, came from Billy Parrish.
“Yes on all but one issue. Because of that one issue, I still have to vote no,” Parrish said.
That issue is the use of county insurance tax money to help build an indoor sports complex at Mid Town Commons. Parrish wanted the tax reduced or eliminated since the Hopkins County Jail is paid in full, but the new budget includes it.
Magistrates keep looking for money in other places. They voted unanimously Tuesday to seek a Coronavirus Relief Fund grant, to cover expenses resulting from COVID-19. The money would come from the Kentucky Department for Local Government.
“DLG is kind of flying by the seat of their pants on this,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said during a video conference meeting.
He agreed with Magistrate Charlie Beshears that reimbursement requests should be submitted every three months, to avoid making numerous budget amendments.
It’s not yet clear how much Hopkins County has spent on the pandemic. Health Director Denise Beach indicated to her board last week that the virus has not prevented her budget for this fiscal year from being balanced.
In other action Tuesday, Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• approved a matching grant of about $150,000-$175,000 to extend broadband internet service to the southern half of the county.
• voted to demolish two properties in St. Charles, including one on Main Street. Community Development Director Mike Duncan admitted the properties are within the city limits, but said the county has done this before in St. Charles and Nebo.
• heard a report on county roads from Public Works Director Ken Todd. He said crews have paved 27 miles of road this fiscal year, while putting nearly 20,000 tons of gravel on other roads.
• approved Madonna Priest as the new county Tax Administrator. She’ll start Monday, replacing Laura Harvey. Harvey will become the court’s executive assistant Wednesday, July 1.
• planned to meet in-person for the first time since March on Tuesday, June 30. A special called meeting will occur that day at the Government Center. Whitfield originally planned to hold a meeting in Hanson during that week.