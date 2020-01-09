From Progress staff reports
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched a social media campaign to coincide with students' return to school after the long break, according to a news release from the NHTSA.
Students in Dawson Springs Independent Schools returned to class on Monday after being out of school since the release on Dec. 20.
The administration's campaign focuses on the dangers of vehicles illegally passing school buses.
"The greatest risk to a child isn't riding a bus, but approaching or leaving one," Highway Safety Specialist
Kristin Rosenthal said in a news release. During winter, children are sometimes waiting for the bus and unloading from the bus in little sunlight. Winter weather can also make roads slick, and more children ride the bus during the cold weather. "... That's why as a driver it is especially important to pay attention."
The NHTSA has two videos as part of the campaign. The first, "Stop Means Stop," shows the proper way to stop for a school bus and also informs the viewer about what they are not supposed to do. The second is called "Don't Be This Driver" and helps viewers understand what's at stake.
More information can be found at NHTSA.gov/SchoolBus. The videos can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/CVMlsj32iCQ and https://youtu.be/kmYFYYGzHNw.