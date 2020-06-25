Each summer, the Hopkins County YMCA has a driver deliver sack lunches to stops in Dawson Springs.
The YMCA has announced new meal times. The new times were in effect starting Monday.
The van will be at Clarkdale Court from 12:55 to 1:10 p.m. The next stop is the Dawson Springs City Park from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. It’s then on to Belmont Apartments from 1:35 to 1:50 p.m. The van will be at Rosedale Court from 1:55 to 2:10 p.m. The last stop in town will be at the Hard Work Cafe on the campus of Dawson Springs Independent Schools from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.
For more information about the Dawson Springs route, call 270-787-3811, ext. 2106 and leave a voicemail.