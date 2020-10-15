A second Madisonville pastor has died from complications tied to the coronavirus in recent weeks.
Eric Nelson, 60, pastor at Real Life Church, died at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. According to his obituary, Nelson ministered everywhere he went, he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, loved playing golf and loved sports in general.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Hightower officiating. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
The Hopkins County Health Department confirmed the 39th death locally due to COVID-19 Saturday morning.
In early September, Gary Wayne Bennett, 62, of Madisonville, passed away from coronavirus-related complications at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bennett was a minister for over 35 years and had served as pastor at Grace Warehouse Church in Madisonville for 12 years at the time of his death.
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Monday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the coronavirus.
Beshear and his family are quarantined in the Governor’s Mansion after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon through a member of the Governor’s security detail.
Beshear and his family have tested negative and continue to feel well, according to reports. The Beshear family will be tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“We’re doing great. I’m feeling great, my family feels great. We are trying to be really positive about this situation,” the Governor said. “We want to thank everybody who has sent their well wishes, not just for my health but also for the member of my security detail who tested positive. Were all trying to do our best to get through this together.
He added that the security detail member was experiencing mild symptoms but doing well.