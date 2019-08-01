The first day of school is less than two weeks away and various events aim to help students prepare for the return to the classrooms.
Students at Dawson Springs High School will pick up their books and find out their class schedules on Tuesday in the multipurpose room at the school.
Seniors can come first from 9 to 10 a.m. Juniors are next up from 10 to 11 a.m. Sophomores are welcomed into the school from noon to 1 p.m. Freshmen time slot is from 1 to 2 p.m.
Later that day, students selected by the Dawson Springs Family Resource and Youth Service Center will get to shop for back-to-school necessities with officers from the Dawson Springs Police Department. Shop with a Cop is a program funded by an anonymous donor.
The annual Back to School Bash is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the multipurpose room at the school. Guests will line up outside the doors of the high school entrance.
Once the event begins, students and their families will register in the lobby. They will get the chance to meet their teachers and visit various booths, including booths showcasing FRYSC, the transportation department, the technology department, Hopkins County YMCA, local Boy and Cub Scout troop leaders, ACE of Madisonville Community College, Health First Community Clinic, WIC office, Pennyrile and Purchase Regional Network, Pennyrile Allied Community Services, the Pennyroyal Center and Community Collaboration for Children.
Free food, sponsored by the YMCA, will be given to guests. Grade-specific school supplies will be handed out. Students will get the chance to meet their teachers for the 2019-20 school year and visit their classrooms.
"We are looking forward to a great school year," said FRYSC Director Jonathon Storms, "and can't wait to see the students and their families at the Back to School Bash."
The first day of school for Dawson Springs students is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
