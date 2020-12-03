After 40 years at the local hospital in Madisonville, Denise Dunn is retiring as the group’s chief nursing officer on Friday.
Baptist Health has named Christy Littrell as interim CNO.
“I have mixed emotions about leaving the team, knowing that we have such a high volume of COVID-19 patients right now,” said Dunn.
Dunn started at Regional Medical Center in 1980 as a bedside nurse. Through the years, she has worked as a nurse through the HIV outbreak and Ebola.
“In the ’80s, I was the infection control nurse, so my responsibility was to have as many facts as I could find about [HIV] and be able to educate staff and try to relieve some of the fear and anxiety they had,” she said.
She compared the beginning of the HIV outbreak to the beginning of COVID-19, with people scared to be around others due to a lack of understanding on how the virus was transmitted.
Over the years, many things have changed in the health care world, including the uniform.
When Dunn started, nurses were required to wear white hose, whites shoes, white uniforms and their nursing caps. Now, nurses can wear scrubs and comfortable tennis shoes.
“I would definitely go with comfort as much as you are on your feet,” she said.
Outside of outward appearance, Dunn said the most noteable change comes in terms of responsibilities for nurses.
She recalled working as a direct care nurse responsible for 40 patients with a licensed practical nurse and a few certified nurse aids under her. Now nurses are responsible for five patients, but they take care of the whole patient instead of delegating some tasks.
Dunn said any successes she had came as a result of being surrounded by professionals.
“We all have to work together to achieve our goals,” said Dunn.
She said as a nurse she will always be thankful for every opportunity she had working at the hospital. She went from an associate degree nurse working at patients’ bedside to becoming CNO.
The hospital is the process of finding a full-time replacement, but the search is still the early stages. Until then, Littrell will take on the task starting Monday.
Littrell said her goal is to get through COVID-19, while continuing the work Dunn started and keeping nurses at the hospital.
The biggest stressor is making sure there are enough nurses to care for the surge in patients, she said.
“We have seen quite a jump here in Madisonville, so it puts quite a strain on our staffing,” she said.
The hospital has been using all the departments and staff to help get through the surge. Littrell said she fears the pandemic may turn people away from becoming nurses and those graduating may not start looking for jobs until after the virus is gone.
“We are hoping it doesn’t happen that way, but it could,” said Littrell.
Dunn and Littrell have reached out to nursing students at the Madisonville Community College about working temporarily at the hospital during peak times this winter.
Littrell said nursing students are at hospital from their first semester all the way through graduation. Dunn said their duties will be assigned depending on where they are in their nursing education.
“It is very exciting to be able to work with (the students),” said Littrell.