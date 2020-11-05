A mixture of familiar names and new faces will make up the many elected positions across Hopkins County after the first of the year as 21,544 voters cast ballots locally.
Hopkins County School BoardIn Hopkins County, John Osborne, Shannon Embry and Doug Center won uncontested races for the Hopkins County School Board.
EarlingtonIn Earlington’s city council race, seven candidates were vying for six seats. Wanda Wilson (268 votes), Robert Cottoner (266 votes), Ann Gipson (249 votes), Barbara Shelton (244 votes), Daniel Hartline (218 votes) and Brian Ruffin (215 votes) collected the most votes. Vernon Gipson (190 votes) finished outside the top six.
HansonIn Hanson, four city council seats were up for grabs. Brandon Marsh (207 votes), Carlis Oakley (157 votes), Jim Tompkins (152 votes) and Felecia Greer (19 votes) who was a ballot write-in, collected the most votes. Marsh, Oakley and Tompkins were incumbents.
Mortons GapIn Mortons Gap, eight candiates were seeking six city council seats. Michael Stearsman (213 votes), JoBeth Appleby (200 votes), Tammy Vandiver (196 votes), Rob Boucher (175 votes), Sandra Dupree (154 votes) and Roger Faulk (137 votes) collected the most votes. Anthony Burrow (136 votes) and Nancy Faulk (130 votes) finished outside the top six.
NeboIn Nebo, four city commissioner seats were up for election. James Kelley (75 votes), Charles Jarrell (45 votes), John Dukes (17 votes) and Justice Menser (8 votes) collected the most votes. Lois Kelley finished outside the top four.
NortonvilleIn Nortonville, seven candidates were running for six city commissioner seats. Paul McPeek (317), Kristal Stanley (270 votes), James Braden (252 votes), Greg Rodgers (248 votes), James Harrison (25 votes) and Lucille Putty (203 votes) received the most votes. Pam Broadston finished outside the top six.
St. CharlesIn the city commissioner race, just two candidates were on the ballot for four seats, Mary Ann Smith (53 votes) and Darlene Adamson (47 votes) received the most votes.
White PlainsIn White Plains, six candidates were seeking four city commissioner seats. Tony Williams (224 votes), Ray Groves (190 votes), Dave Duncan (188 votes) and Benjamin Almon (178 votes) collected the most votes. Lawrence Williams (109 votes) and Charles Williams (102 votes) finished outside the top four.