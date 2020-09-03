On the first day of school at Dawson Springs, no students were in the classrooms, teachers worked in alone in front of computer monitors and the phones rang constantly with questions.
District Supt. Lenny Whalen said the first day went exceptionally well, and teachers were positive.
“I’ve been out in the buildings and talking to teachers, and they’re interacting with students virtually, and everything’s going very well right now,” he said. “We’re going to try to keep getting a little better every day.”
Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School Principal Todd Marshall said the day went smoothly.
“We’ve had a couple of parents calling in that have had some glitches with logging in, and maybe the password was wrong, or the user name was wrong,” he said. “We’ve been working with them, walking them through that over the phone.”
Middle school science teacher Kim Menser laughingly said the day was stressful, only because she reached out to all of her students that morning. She said by 10 a.m., it felt like she had called over 100 people.
“Trying to get in touch with this many kids at once and getting a lot of questions about everything,” she said. “It’s stressful for all of us, but by this time next week, we’ll be okay.”
She said that another stressor is the unknown facets of what students may need help with technology-wise.
“Even though we did (nontraditional instruction days) in the spring, it wasn’t this intense. But we didn’t get time to set it up either,” Menser said about leaving in the middle of March due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. “We kind of just winged it, and we didn’t have as much at stake with it as we do this time.”
She said now, they are trying to run their digital platforms as a real classroom.
High school science teacher Jennifer Miller said she encourages her students to have both a sense of humor and to go with the flow as they navigate troubleshooting technology.
“It’s fine, and it’s going to be okay, is what I keep telling them,” she said. “We expected problems in the beginning, and it’s going to be okay.”
Students were active in communicating their needs, Miller said.
“Many of the kids are communicating with me either through the phone or through text or through email, we can figure it out or make adjustments,” she said.
Both Miller and Menser said they are looking forward to having their kids return when it’s safe. As both are science teachers, they miss conducting experiments in person and can’t wait to see student reactions.
Students are excited to be back and interacting with their teachers, said Whalen.
At the beginning of the first day, he said, “Teachers were trying to make those initial contact and make sure everybody was up and available to access the information and trying to get out of the gate and get moving.”
In other school-related news, the district’s meal pick-ups are happening in several locations around Dawson Springs.
Whalen said breakfast and lunch would be provided.
“We need to make sure parents are going online and filling out the documentation as to what they would like and what would be the best access point for them,” he said.
The six locations offering meal pick-ups are Rosedale Apartments parking lot from 11:30-11:50 a.m. Bellmont Apartments parking lot from 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Clarkdale Court Apartments parking lot from 11:30-11:50 a.m. Dawson Springs City Park pavilion from 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dayspring Church parking lot from 11:30-11:50 a.m. And, Dawson Springs School, drive-thru between the buildings from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals are free of charge and are only available to students enrolled in a Dawson Springs school. Either a designated adult or student will have to come to the pick-up site to receive the meals. According to district documents, food service staff will ask for the student’s name and PIN before handing out meals.
“We’ve got quite a few responses to this point. We just want to make sure we get to everybody,” said Whalen.
If you parent and have any questions on meals or need other assistance, then call your child’s school at 270-797-3811.