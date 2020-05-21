A park in Muhlenberg County is now named for a former Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who died in a car crash.
The county’s fiscal court voted unanimously last week to call the park in Cleaton “Terry Vick Community Park.” Cleaton was Vick’s home area.
“He was a great public servant,” Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee said during the court’s monthly meeting. “He was well-loved, is well-loved, always will be loved in this community.”
McGehee is a former county sheriff, and Vick served under him for years. McGehee gave the eulogy at Vick’s memorial service in late April.
Vick died in a wreck Wednesday, April 22 on the Western Kentucky Parkway at the Hopkins-Muhlenberg County line. He was heading home after an overnight security shift for a COVID-19 testing site at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.
“This was his park,” Magistrate Malcolm West said. “He would go down there and mow it. This is what Terry’s all about.”
West recalled how Vick sometimes would call magistrates to report items at the park in need of repair.
McGehee’s original idea was to call it a “memorial park,” but West wasn’t sure about that name.
“It is for the community,” West said.
McGehee noted Cleaton Baptist Church donated land for the park several years ago. Cleaton has a post office, but is an unincorporated area southeast of Central City.
Vick also was the Hanson Elementary School Resource Officer.
Vick’s widow, Lindsey Shea Vick, wrote on Facebook Friday, May 1 that a memorial T-shirt “is in the works” with details to be announced.
Unlike Hopkins County, the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court met in person. Magistrates were scattered around the meeting room as a coronavirus precaution, instead of all being on the platform. Because of that, public access to the meeting was possible only through Facebook Live.