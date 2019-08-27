An anonymous online threat has been circulated on social media and the local school district has released a statement about the incident.
Posts claiming a threat of a mass shooting Wednesday in Kentucky and Thursday in Arkansas have been circulated nationwide. Law enforcement agencies and school districts across both states have responded to the threat.
The FBI office in Louisville knows of the threat and has also released a statement.
"FBI Louisville is aware of an unspecified internet threat against schools in Kentucky (08/28) and Arkansas (08/29). There is no evidence indicating this threat is credible. However, if you see something suspicious online or in person, contact local law enforcement or the FBI," the FBI office in Louisville tweeted Monday.
The statement from the FBI was included in a letter Dawson Springs Superintendent Lenny Whalen penned today to parents and community members.
"Our number one priority in Dawson Springs Schools is the safety of our students and staff," Whalen wrote. "While we believe the information mentioned above is valuable for precautionary purposes, we do not believe the threats are credible. Our school and district leadership team and our staff will be extremely vigilant in our precautions. We have also requested an elevated police presence over the coming days."
"The FBI has done extensive research on this," said Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek. "They have not found any credibility."
The department takes all threats seriously and will "beef up" security at the school, he added.
Whalen asks that if students, parents, staff or community members see or hear something threatening or concerning, contact someone, including the principal, superintendent or police. He reminded the reader that the Safeschools 24/7 report hotline number is 270-905-0042.