Friday, Sept. 18 was a day full of providing food to those in need in Dawson Springs and Hanson as volunteers from multiple organizations came together to pack cars with food.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday morning, the Dawson Springs town square was already backed up with vehicles as Feed America unloaded their last pallet of food for the volunteers to begin handing out.
Food included a box of canned goods and non-perishables, bread, watermelons and bags of potatoes.
“We have several volunteers,” said Hopkins County Magistrate Charlie Beshears, adding that people from Dawson Area Public Service, Landon’s Hope and others were on hand to help.
Beshears said the food was enough to feed around 360 people and was funded by grants through the USDA.
Other organizations like Tyson, AT&T and Humana also contributed in obtaining food, according to Beshears.
Beshears also said vegetables given away were from local farms in an effort to also support local farmers.
The partnership of Landon’s Hope, the Tri-State Food Bank and Feed America has already served other parts of the county including St. Charles, White Plains and Nebo.
On Friday, after serving at Dawson Springs, the group then went to Hanson.
“I think it’s great,” Beshears said. “There are a lot of people that have never been in need before. Some are unemployed. It is our hope that the people in need will come out. We hope it helps a lot of people.”
Tracey McGee was in line at Dawson Springs not to receive but to deliver to others.
McGee works with homebound people performing whatever tasks they need done to help in their day to day life.
“Right now it is a really trying time,” she said. “I think right now it is very needed and people are very appreciative. Everybody needs this right now.”