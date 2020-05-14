What some Hopkins County attorneys considered a foregone conclusion is now settled.
Chris Oglesby will take the oath as Circuit Court Judge, replacing James Brantley, who retired at the end of 2019.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the appointment of Oglesby Friday. Oglesby said he received the word before then from an aide.
“I’ll be transitioning into the role,” Oglesby said. “I’ll be rolling my sleeves up and seeing what needs to be done.”
Oglesby was one of three finalists offered by a Judicial Nominating Commission. But one of the others, Randall Hardesty, told The Messenger in April that he never applied for the job and was prepared to turn it down if offered.
The third finalist was former Hopkins County Judge-Executive Dick Frymire. Hardesty indicated Frymire was not serious about seeking the judgeship.
“I don’t guess I’m really surprised,” Oglesby said of the apparent lack of applicants. “It seems like no one else was interested in the position.”
The question now becomes whether anyone will be interested in November. The Circuit Court Judge position will be on the general election ballot. Oglesby is the only person to file so far in Frankfort, with the deadline to file three weeks from today.
Oglesby lives in White Plains, and has practiced law in Hopkins County for 22 years. He’s also been a part-time Commonwealth’s Attorney prosecutor. Oglesby must resign that to become judge.
Oglesby seems ready to cite a wide range of experience if he’s challenged in the fall.
“There are a lot of attorneys in town who practice in Circuit Court,” he said. “I don’t see a lot who have handled criminal cases, especially from the prosecution standpoint and the defense standpoint, plus handle litigation.”
Oglesby is spending this week wrapping up his private practice. A big workload may lie ahead, since most court cases have been suspended for two months due to COVID-19.
“There haven’t been a lot of hearings lately,” Oglesby said.
Chief Circuit Judge Susan McClure says Oglesby will be sworn in Monday, May 18 at 5 p.m. outside the Judicial Center. The building remains closed to the public through the end of May. That state order has forced other new Kentucky judges to take an oath through video conferencing.
“We figured, keep it outside. Everyone can keep their social distance,” Oglesby said. “I’d rather do that than do Skype.”