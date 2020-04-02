The moving timeline on when and if students in Hopkins County can return to school has changed again, according to area superintendents.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear last week announced that schools would remain closed until at least April 20.
Teachers in the Dawson Springs Independent Schools district have prepared an additional week of nontraditional instruction. Packet drop-off and pick-up is this week from 8 a.m. to noon at the entrance to each school.
On Friday, Kevin Brown, the state’s interim education commissioner, asked superintendents across the commonwealth to prepare to have six additional weeks of nontraditional instruction material.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby had hoped schools within the district could reopen on April 20 but now says a tentative date of early May may still be possible but comes with no guarantees in these uncertain times.
“A rough calculation, and that would take us up to about May 1,” Ashby said. “We are prepared to go through those six weeks. Now, does that mean we’re coming back to school after May 1, I’m not saying that at all. I’m just saying we were told to have six weeks worth of instruction prepared, and that was the charge we gave our teachers.”
Dawson Springs Superintendent Lenny Whalen has found himself in the same boat — one with more questions than answers.
“Right now, that’s all still up in the air,” he said. “(April 20) is still the date that we’re shooting for, of course, I don’t know how accurate that’s going to be. I look for the governor and the commissioner to reevaluate the situation towards the end of the week and try to make some type of determination at that time.”
As far as memory-making events, Whalen said everything is on hold.
“We’re waiting for some directive from the department of education,” he said.
The district is also exploring the possibility of continuing NTI through spring break for an earlier dismissal in May from the 2019-20 school year.
“Due to changing circumstances and most being homebound anyway, we are considering continuing NTI through spring break to complete our required instructional time and get out of school very early in May,” Whalen said. “If you dislike this idea, please call me at 270-871-3261.”
Hotline numbers are available for Dawson Springs residents or guardians to call in regard to the local district. The Dawson Springs Elementary School COVID-19 hotline number is 270-871-2763. The Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School COVID-19 hotline number is 270-871-2660. To contact the Dawson Springs Family Resource and Youth Service Center and to ask about meals, call 270-871-3281. The Dawson Springs board of education hotline for COVID-19 is 270-871-3261.
Ashby said all school activities for her district remain postponed.
“We’re watching as the chart continues to grow, we certainly haven’t hit a decline at this point in Hopkins County, so as long as it is moving in that direction, I think it would be very difficult to come back for the safety of our kids and public health,” she said. “But, we’re hoping that the trend line will change and that we’ll be able to return to school, it’s just hard to predict at this point in time.”
After an Owensboro school employee, who passed out meals to kids, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Ashby said the district updated its procedures Monday.
“We have had a change in our procedures for our transportation and food service staff who are involved in offering our food service meals,” she said. “All employees that are involved in that will have to have their temperature taken. It’s going to be documented and logged. We are continuing to emphasize the importance of social distancing, and making sure that we are closely monitoring that.”
In Dawson Springs, Whalen announced over the weekend that the district would modify its meal delivery to on-site pickup only. The change was made after increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area. Meals for the week can be picked up in the driveway between the elementary and high schools from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays. Families will receive meals for the whole school week.
On Monday, vehicles began lining up before 11 a.m. and a steady stream and then line extended past noon.
“The crowd was much larger than expected and our crew had to go into overdrive to get meals out,” Whalen said. “We were running on fumes at the end, but my hat is again off to the foodservice crew, FRYSC and others who pitched in. It was a titanic job.”