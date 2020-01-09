Hopkins County joins Second Amendment sanctuary wave

By Richard Burkard
The Messenger
There's nothing like a gun discussion to attract a crowd in the South.
Tuesday's Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting was proof. An estimated 120 people filled the overflowing meeting room. Several Dawsonians were in attendance. So many people attended that magistrates carried out extra chairs 10 minutes before the starting time, and some spectators stood on the platform behind magistrates before the meeting ended.
The outcome probably was no surprise to anyone. Magistrates voted unanimously for a resolution to "uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Hopkins County" to keep and bear arms.
It was exactly what Kentucky United Hopkins County wanted. Hopkins joined at least 15 other Kentucky counties in approving pro-gun resolutions or ordinances in recent weeks.
"Everybody's common desire should always be the safety of the people," KUHC member David Thomson told the meeting. Yet his group is concerned about several bills pre-filed with the General Assembly that it considers an anti-gun overreach.
"Even a hammer can be considered an assault weapon," Thomson said of one proposal. He added that a proposed "red flag law" removing weapons from people with mental disorders overlaps current federal and state laws.
Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. offered opponents of the resolution an opportunity to speak. No one did.
During a Legislative Committee meeting on the resolution, several magistrates said the recent rush by Kentucky county governments to approve pro-gun statements has confused some people. Charlie Beshears
See second/Page 3
Second
from the front page
cautioned against reading too much into the resolution.
"In the morning, probably nothing's going to change but everybody's underwear," Beshears said during the committee meeting. "The law's going to be the same."
"I do like the word 'sanctuary,' but it's not there," Vicki Thomison said. Whitfield has said the county legally can't declare itself a "Second Amendment sanctuary."
"Personally, I think the sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants are wrong. So I thought it would be hypocritical to say we don't like it for one thing, but we think it should be good for another," Whitfield said after the meeting.