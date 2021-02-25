Dawson Springs’ ninth annual “40 Cans for Lent” food drive began on Ash Wednesday.
The Knights of Columbus’ Blessed Trinity Council hosts the drive to increase awareness of and encourage donations to the Dawson Area Personal Services food bank.
All Dawson Springs churches, civic organizations, businesses and residents have been asked to help to alleviate hunger in the community by donating one can, box or bag of non-perishable food for each of Lent’s 40 days.
The Covid-19 outbreak that occurred in the middle of Lent disrupted the 2020 food drive so the Knights of Columbus are determined not to let that happen in this year.
The Knights will offer a special meal to the public during the food drive on Friday, March 12 with a fish fry meals to go from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Resurrection Church in Dawson Springs. Meals are free to everyone, but the Knights ask that drive-thru diners consider dropping off non-perishable food items or leave cash donations for DAPS as they pick up their meals.
Food donations to DAPS made through the Knights will help the local council qualify for a matching donation from the national office of the Knights of Columbus. The national office awards $100 for each 1,000 pounds of food donated, up to a maximum of $500.
Since the award money goes to DAPS, this multiplies the benefit of each food item donated through the Knights of Columbus. Individuals and organizations who wish to donate food through the Knights of Columbus during Lent can contact Jeff Smith at 270-797-0072 or Jim Hillerich at 270-797-8877 to schedule pickup.
The DAPS food bank is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. to serve those in need and to accept donations.