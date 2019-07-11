Miss Dawson Springs Cameron Riley poses for a picture with her boyfriend, Joseph Mesa, while watching baseball at the Dawson Springs Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3, at Riverside Park.
Kevin Brooks (right) high-fives a teammate on the Tradewater baseball team on Wednesday, July 3, at Riverside Park as part of the Dawson Springs Independence Day Celebration. Brooks crossed the plate for the first run of the game in the first inning against the Clarksville Bucks.
Miss Dawson Springs Cameron Riley poses for a picture with her boyfriend, Joseph Mesa, while watching baseball at the Dawson Springs Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3, at Riverside Park.
Clayton Quisenberry, a Dawson Springs native, and his band perform at the Dawson Springs Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3, at Riverside Park.
Clayton Quisenberry, a musician, signs autographs and sell T-shirts at the event.
photos by Melissa Larimore | The Dawson Springs Progress
Chris Bolden and Josh Howton watch the fireworks display at Riverside Park on Wednesday, July 3, in Dawson Springs.
Maddie Back (left) prepares lemon shake-ups for Payton, Haley and Trish Dalton at the Dawson Springs Independence Day Celebration at Riverside Park on Wednesday, July 3.
Kevin Brooks (right) high-fives a teammate on the Tradewater baseball team on Wednesday, July 3, at Riverside Park as part of the Dawson Springs Independence Day Celebration. Brooks crossed the plate for the first run of the game in the first inning against the Clarksville Bucks.