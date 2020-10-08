Kentucky’s driver’s license and identification renewal form has been extended, according to Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman
“If your driver license or ID card expired or was lost or stolen between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 and you do not require additional testing, you make pick up this form in the lobby of the Hopkins County Justice Center,” said Bowman. “Please fill out the form, leave a check or money order and we will mail your new credential to you within five days with your old picture on it. There is no need to make an appointment. The fees will be listed on a separate sheet of paper and attached to this form.”
This form can also be found online at the Kentucky Court of Justice website at www.kycourts.gov.
The Justice Center is located at 120 East Center Street in Madisonville.