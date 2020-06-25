Josephine Haile
Josephine Haile will celebrate her 97th birthday on Monday, June 29. Her family and friends wish her a happy birthday.
Clark Larimore
Clark Larimore celebrated his 7th birthday with a drive-by birthday parade and a bouncehouse rental.
Clark’s birthday was May 13. Family and friends drove by his Hopkinsville home on his birthday and dropped off gifts and well wishes. He had strawberry swirl cheesecake.
To celebrate his birthday, his parents, Thomas and Melissa Larimore, rented a bouncehouse for the day. Clark and his siblings, Tripp, Gwyneth and Marshall, enjoyed the bouncing.