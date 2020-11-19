The familiar Salvation Army red kettles are back in front of local storefronts until Christmas Eve to raise money for those less fortunate during the holiday season.
The money raised will go toward the operation of the Salvation Army and will be used to help the homeless, assist with utility payments, and provide food and other supplies for those in need, said Captain Lisa Good.
“It is not just for Christmas, it goes for all the social services,” said Good.
Last year the local Salvation Army raised $68,000. This year they are hoping to raise $75,000, she said. The Salvation Army started a sponsorship for their signs last year and were able to raise $26,000 from that alone.
Good said they are doing the sponsorship again this year and are on goal to reach that same amount. All the sponsorship money goes toward helping them reach their kettle goal.
Volunteer bell ringers are needed during the kettle drive. Registering to ring the bell is easier this year and is available through the organization’s website, said Good.
“It is our hope this year to get so many more out there to ring the bells,” said Good.
The kettles will be out in front of stores from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If volunteers experience issues signing up, they can call the Salvation Army and staff will walk them through it, she said.
Red kettles will be out in front of Market Place, Walmart, Kroger’s, Big Lots, Rural King, Dollar General, Burks Outlet and the Ideal stations in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
“We just encourage everybody to give what they can, and we thank them for everything they have given in the past,” said Good.
The Salvation Army also has another fundraiser going on to help children in the two counties as well.
Their Angel Tree fundraiser is marketed in Burks Outlet and in Walmart locations until Friday, Dec. 11, said Good. Community members can participate either by going in the stores or online to purchase gifts. Those that choose to go in store can send their gifts to the Salvation Army or drop them off at the 805 McCoy Avenue location.
“We can’t say enough good about Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties,” said Good. “These counties are really good about giving year around to the Salvation Army.”
To register to ring the bell, visit registertoring.com to pick out a time and place. To participate in the Angle Tree online, visit https://www.salvationarmy usa.org/usn/walmart-angel-tree/.
For more information on ringing the bell or the Angel Tree call, 270-821-8112. The Salvation Army is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.