The Dawson Springs Board of Education met in regular session on Monday night all abuzz about plans for virtual instruction beginning Sept. 1.
“We’re going to deliver instruction and not just provide a digital platform,” said Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah. “We have to trust our best resources and that’s our teachers — and in Dawson Springs, they’re very good.”
In his report, Jr./Sr. High Principal Todd Marshall discussed his faculty’s plans for the start of the new year.
“Teachers are going to set parameters for when homework assignments and classroom assignments are due,” said Marshall. “Those will be set by the teacher and communicated to the students.”
The Jr./Sr. High’s School-Based Decision Making Council has also been preparing for the new school session and recently passed two new policies. Culture Policy 4.3 prohibits the use of lewd, profane or vulgar language and behaviors such as hazing, bullying, menacing, taunting, stalking, assault, and verbal or physical abuse of others.
However, according to the policy, students may “wear and display insignias as long as the message does not mock, ridicule, demean, or provoke others because of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation or gender identity, contain obscenities, or contain materials of a slanderous, defamatory character,” added that said insignias do not disrupt the educational processes of the school.
Culture Policy 4.5 outlines the expectations concerning universal face coverings, as masks are deemed necessary in preventing the spread of Covid-19. Upon return to in-person instruction and when unable to practice social distancing measures, the nose and mouth of students, staff, and visitors must be covered by a face covering that is free of inflammatory, suggestive, or other inappropriate writing, advertisement, or artwork.
In order to prevent disruption, the only flags that may adorn masks are the United States and POW/MIA flags; the Commonwealth of Kentucky flag; and official school flags. Options for violations include (but are not limited to): a call home “requesting change of face covering, offer of change from the office, being sent home, ISS, or OSS.”
Teachers in the elementary school are currently spending professional development days designing virtual classrooms. “The main platform is the Google Classroom — that’s where the kids are going to access everything,” said Principal Jennifer Ward. “A virtual classroom will house all the links and is like a one-stop shop kind of thing so they can access all the programs they are going to be using.”
Cavanah also discussed COVID-19, which is the reason the district will begin the year with virtual instruction.
“We have had three people to be in isolation,” said Cavanah. “We are dealing with COVID, and will be, and quite frankly, I’m not sure how school districts think they’re going to be able to start in-person right now.”
“Mr. (Leonard) Whalen and I discuss this every day — had we have had three staff members to show up with COVID, we would have had to close the doors anyway,” said Cavanah.