10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2010.)
A special meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council called Oct. 6 for the purpose of discussing a tax incentive for a proposed new business ended with no vote being taken by the council. The manufacturer of M30 hand cleansers announced plans to purchase the commercial property on Industrial Park Road from Harold Peach and requested a five-year tax abatement from the city of Dawson Springs.
Charles Proffitt presents a plaque to Sibyl McIntosh for her 935 hours of volunteer service to the Dawson Springs school system.
A graveside service was held 4 p.m. Sunday at Rosedale Cemetery for Joyce A. Baker, 75, Dawson Springs. The Rev. Larry Davidson officiated.
The funeral for Louise H. Vandiver, 91, Madisonville, formerly of Dawson Springs, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Larry Davidson officiated. Burial was in Beulah Cemetery near Anton.
24 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, act. 17, 1996.)
Jamie Lind Hartline and David Scott Thorp, both of Dawson Springs, were united in marriage at seven o’clock Friday evening, Aug. 30, in a lovely candlelight ceremony in the sanctuary of the Ilsley Christian Church.
Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Massa more of Dawson Springs celebrated the 50th anniversary of their marriage at brunch given in their honor by their children and grandchildren on Saturday morning, Oct. 11, at the Tradewater Cafe. Richard “Dick” Massa more and the former Jean Simons were married Oct. 5, 1946, by the Rev. Dr. Hay, minister of the First Presbyterian Church in Memphis.
Bradleigh Julianne of Dawson Springs celebrated her first birthday with a party and a trip to the zoo. The party was given by her parents on Saturday, Oct. 5. The theme was Tweety and Sylvester.
The funeral for Wendell R. Akin, 57, Dawson Springs, was held Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Tom Davis officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for Miss Ruby Jenkins, 87, Dawson Springs, will be held today at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Donnie Howton will officiate. Burial will be in McGregor Cemetery in Caldwell County.
The funeral for Mrs. Burchard Menser Abbott, 84, Dawson Springs, was held Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Tom Davis officiated. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery at Silver City.
Phillip Nance cuts the grand opening ribbon at his Lube Depot as Mayor Stacia Peyton presents him the Dawson Springs Chamber of Commerce’s commemorative first dollar during a ceremony held Tuesday morning, Oct. 8.
The Panthers won their first soccer game in school history when they shut out Lyon County 1-0 last Thursday at Eddyville. Ashley Purdy scored the winning goal on a penalty kick about 10 minutes into the first half.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 15, 1970.)
Reports had circulated here the early part of the week that the Michelle Tufting Corporation plant would close Wednesday or later in the week, but John Whitley, plant manager, told The Progress Tuesday afternoon this was not true.
The Playtime Day Nursery will open here Monday, Oct. 19, it was announced by Mrs. Betty Bennett, operator. This is the first day nursery to be operated in Dawson Springs.
A new Western Auto Associate Store owned by Philip Grable has opened in Dawson Springs. It is located at 105-107 Railroad Ave. in the two buildings formerly occupied by Sue and Ronald’s Furniture and Appliances.
Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Kent McChesney are the parents of a baby boy born Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at Caldwell County Hospital in Princeton. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Christian Erik.
The Hopkinsville Board of Education has adopted a high school dress code which includes a stipulation that young men will be “clean shaven at all times.”
U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jimmy D. Jones, son of Mrs. Annie L. Jones, Route 4, is participating in a massive NATO training exercise in West Germany.
Funeral services for Mrs. Minnie J. Wright, 87, Route 1, were held Sunday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Miller Cemetery in Livingston County.
Funeral services were held for Garnett Woodrow Sisk, 69, Monday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Wayne Lamb officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Last rites were conducted for Lonnie O. Jennings, 79, Mineral Street, Saturday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Eddie Beshear officiated. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Last rites were held for Anos B. Grant, 66, Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Jimmy Russell officiated. Burial was in Macedonia Cemetery.
Mrs. Eula Pearl Boucher, 83, Park Avenue, died at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Caldwell County Hospital in Princeton. Funeral plans were incomplete at press time.