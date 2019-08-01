The Hopkins County Health Department has released a statement about a hoax related to the Hepatitis A outbreak.
A list of restaurants that a social media user posted and claimed to have Hepatitis A outbreaks is "totally false information," said Denise Beach, the public health director at the Hopkins County Health Department.
"There are no restaurants in Hopkins County with a Hepatitis A outbreak," Beach said in the statement.
Kentucky is facing a Hepatitis A outbreak and there are instances of Hepatitis A in Hopkins County. The health department keeps up with the cases and if a restaurant should have an outbreak, the department will release a public service announcement, which would include the name of the restaurant and the dates during which customers and employees would be exposed, Beach added.
Hepatitis A is transmitted through an oral-fecal route: when someone ingests food, drink or objects contaminated with stool from someone with the virus. It can also be spread from having close contact with an infected person. That close contact includes caregiving, sex or sharing drugs, Beach explained.
"This current outbreak is mainly being spread by homelessness and by shared drug use," Beach said. The outbreak is not associated with restaurant employees. Workers not using good handwashing could spread the virus.
If a restaurant outbreak of Hepatitis A were to occur, the Hopkins County Health Department would share the information on its Facebook page or website, hopkinscohealthdept.com.
Beach suggests that high-risk people stop by the department for a free Hepatitis A vaccine. The vaccine is also available at medical offices or pharmacies.
She said, "Hepatitis A is preventable with good handwashing and the vaccine."