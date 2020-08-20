A Madisonville man who is accused of killing a woman and injuring a child should be back in Hopkins County in the next “day or two,” said Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson.
Dennis Stone, 32, waived his rights to extradition Tuesday in a Nashville courtroom and will be extradited back to Kentucky to face a murder charge connected to the death of Nichole Merrell, 30, also of Madisonville.
Police say Stone shot and killed Merrell on Friday, Aug. 14 at the Ideal Market in Earlington shortly before 4 p.m. Also injured in the shooting was one of Merrell’s children. The toddler was treated for a gunshot wound but has reportedly been released from the hospital. Stone is facing a first-degree assault charge for the shooting of the child.
He is also facing 12 counts of wanton endangerment for endangering the lives of people in and around the convenient store at the time of the shooting.
Following the shooting, police say Stone fled south to Tennessee before he eventually turned himself into authorities early the next morning.
Once back in Kentucky, Stone will officially be charged and booked into the Hopkins County Jail. A Davidson County (Tennessee) Jail website listed Stone’s bond at $250,000.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said Stone will be kept in segregation once booked.
Barnett Strother Funeral Home is in charge of Merrell’s funeral arrangements. Public visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Hanson Cemetery.