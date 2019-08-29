City awarded more than $85K to resurface streets

Melissa Larimore | The Dawson Springs Progress

City employees listen to Gray Tomblyn II (foreground), the state commissioner of rural and municipal aid, on Tuesday afternoon during a news conference at city hall. Pictured are (from left) City Councilman Dusty Vinson, City Clerk Janet Dunbar, Police Chief Mike Opalek, Street Superintendent Bo Hester, Councilman Joe Allen and Councilman Mark McGregor.

Dawson Springs has been approved to receive nearly $86,000 to resurface city streets, Commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid Gray Tomblyn II announced Tuesday at a news conference at city hall.

The city has been awarded $85,978 for resurfacing for Union Grove, Cross Street, Hamby Avenue, Russell Street, Lynch Street, Oak and Baxter Lane, Tomblyn announced to a group of about 15 gathered in the council chambers in the municipal building.

Tomblyn said his duty as commissioner is to travel the Commonwealth to learn the infrastructure needs and focus on small towns and rural transportation. His job is nonpartisan.

"At the end of the day, blacktop's black. It's not red; it's not blue," Tomblyn said to a group of about 15 people gathered at Dawson Springs City Hall on Tuesday afternoon for the announcement. "We don't have Democratic or Republican roads; we have Kentucky roads."