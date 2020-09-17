Twenty-eight 2020 high school graduates from Hopkins County have been named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
To earn this honor, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.
Students who earned this honor were:
Dawson Springs High School: Courtney Bayer, Daniel Garrett.
Hopkins County Central High School: Abigail Dixon, Gabriel Edwards, Nova Gilkey, Dreyton Grimes.
Madisonville North Hopkins High School: Marian Bailey, Kayleigh Brown, Mia Bruno, Emily Couchman, Joshua Craig, Kreyton Cunningham, John Dodds, Abbie Fair, Blake Fletcher, Jared Gobin, Nicholas Grant, Joshua Guess, Caleb Hardesty, Landon Harris, Nathan Kelley, Makayla Koon, William Lawrence, Chelsea Mason, Allison Potts, Devin Richardson, Cameron Walker.
Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science: Audrey Littlepage.
These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.
“I congratulate these students for achieving this honor and for having worked so hard during their high school years,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This designation is especially impressive in the face of the educational challenges presented to these students during a worldwide health pandemic. I wish them much success as they continue their education. I have no doubt they will accomplish great things.”
The designation is named in honor of the late State Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.
KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA.
KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA.

KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky. In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is unavailable in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.