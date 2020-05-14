The coronavirus is reaching close to local government in Hopkins County. And for another day, the death toll climbed.

Earlington Mayor Phil Hunt says city attorney Natasha Little tested positive for COVID-19. That's one of several reasons why he canceled the scheduled Tuesday night City Council meeting.

“She's scared of us meeting right now,” Hunt said.

Details of Little's case were scarce Tuesday night. Calls to Little Law Office brought no response, and it's not clear if any contacts with Earlington city employees led to them entering quarantine.

The Hopkins County Health Department posted one new coronavirus death online Tuesday, increasing the number to 27. Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest victim is an 85-year-old woman.

Yet the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was unchanged. It's still at 215, while the recovered patient count went up five to 133.

“That's a good thing,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said Tuesday.

Whitfield said no county employees have tested positive so far, and “I hope it stays that way.” Madisonville city marketing director Sara Lutz said there are no confirmed cases among city employees as well.

The Health Department reports 99 of the positive cases in Hopkins County involve people over age 61. That's the age bracket of several Earlington City Council members.

Last winter, Hunt called several special City Council meetings in an attempt to force action on certain items. Now he's consulting council members before doing anything, and Hunt says he can't persuade enough of them to meet.

“I'm kind of up a tree right now,” Hunt said. But he noted, “Our meeting room is rather small.” It has eight chairs per row for the public with narrow side aisles.

The last Earlington City Council meeting was in March. Hunt wants to move forward with the hiring of a police officer, among other things.

“We really, really need to have a meeting,” he said.

The next local coronavirus update occurs on Facebook Live today. Whitfield advises not to expect any announcements about relaxing restrictions.

“We have to wait on the governor right now,” Whitfield said. “We could go slower on some things, but there's no need.”

Testing for the coronavirus continue at three Madisonville locations. All of them are on North Main Street, as Baptist Health Urgent Care, Fast Pace and FirstCare Clinic.

In other developments Tuesday related to COVID-19:

• the Hopkins County Fiscal Court announced two public hearings next Tuesday again will use Zoom video conferencing. Whitfield hopes to reopen the Government Center to the public next Monday.

• the Health Department posted a new advisory about preventing Hepatitis A. That was last year's health scare, with 66 cases in Hopkins County and one death. The Kentucky Department of Public Health stopped tracking those cases in February.

• Magistrate Ronnie Noel offered a half-gallon of hand sanitizer on Facebook for $22. By comparison, Amazon.com sold one-gallon bottles for as low as $40 plus shipping.

• seven Kentucky counties still had no confirmed coronavirus cases: Bell, Elliott, Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Robertson and Wolfe.