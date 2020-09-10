For over 25 years, Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center has hosted its annual Walk for Life fundraiser. This year, it, like many other large gathering events, will look a little different.
Last week, Executive Director Mack Wells announced on Facebook the fundraiser would not take place in a large group setting. Over 300 people marched through downtown Madisonville in 2019, he said.
“After a lot of prayer and thought with our board of directors, we have made a decision on that, because we care so much about our community and the health of our community,” he said. “We want to do the right thing. We have decided to have a kind of virtual walk this year.”
Wells said “virtual” is probably not the best word for the fundraiser as participants can walk outside to complete their goal independently or in small groups.
Each year, Door of Hope hosts two fundraisers, a banquet in the spring, and a walk in the fall. Board Chairman Steve Gilliam said they raise between 80% and 90% of their funding during these events. Typically, the walk brings in around $40,000 a year. Wells said with the state of the economy, they hope to bring in at least $30,000.
“It’s definitely a big change, and it’s one that we rather not have because we think it’s great getting everybody together in one spot,” Gilliam said. “It makes a great statement for the community to come together in support of life.”
Because of COVID-19, both the banquet and the walk had to be reimagined to aid the faith-based nonprofit. In the spring, they held a virtual banquet where people donated through Facebook.
Gilliam said they had taken the cue from other organizations, and for this year only, they are holding the virtual walk.
In the coming days, Wells said there would be a Facebook link for participants to register. If people had previously participated in the walk, they would receive a registration form in the mail next week. Forms will also be available at the Door of Hope.
Wells said this particular fundraiser is essential for Door of Hope because it serves two purposes — one is to raise funds, and two, it’s to publicly promote the sanctity of human life.
“We are not just pro-birth, we are pro-life,” he said. “I hope (the walk) serves as a representation of that, that not everyone is out to just politicize the issue, but we are actually here to walk with moms for a long period after birth, we want to care for the life of the child, not just influence a decision.”
Monthly, Door of Hope severs between 60 and 70 females who are getting help in many ways, Wells said.
“Some of them are getting diapers and wipes that they might not otherwise be able to afford,” he said. “Some of those girls, who have access to diapers and wipes, but are getting parenting skills and learning how to care for their child and just make basic life principle skills. The fundraiser is important in making sure we are able to offer new moms resources that can help them.”
Registration forms for the walk will be available at the center and several churches in the community next week. Traditionally, the walk is held on the last Saturday in September. Wells said they are letting participants chose when and where to walk.
Wells is asking participants to share their walk on social media using the hashtag #DoHWalk2020 to show a visual representation of the walk.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, staff will be at the Door of Hope if someone wants to come by for in-person registration. Wells said participants who raise a minimum of $50 would receive a T-shirt.
For more information about the upcoming Walk for Life event, visit Door of Hope on Facebook or give them a call at 270-821-9825.