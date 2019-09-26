The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• A juvenile was cited Sept. 11 at Dawson Springs High School. The charges include first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and abuse of teacher.
Abuse of a teacher, as outlined in Kentucky Revised Statutes 161.190: "Whenever a teacher, classified employee, or school administrator is functioning in his capacity as an employee of a board of education of a public school system, it shall be unlawful for any person to direct speech or conduct toward the teacher, classified employee, or school administrator when such person knows or should know that the speech or conduct will disrupt or interfere with normal school activities or will nullify or undermine the good order and discipline of the school."
• David Martinez was charged Sept. 10 with theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500 at the Dollar General in Dawson Springs.
• James R. Alfred, 47, Dawson Springs, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant. He was arrested on the 200 block of Alexander Street.
• Sarah P. Crawford, 20, Dawson Springs, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), prescription of a controlled substance not in the proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandi S. Reeves, 43, Dawson Springs, was arrested Sept. 12 on Walnut Street and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree terroristic threatening and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container.
• Harlan D. Rogers, 43, Dawson Springs, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with receiving stolen property under $500 and tampering with physical evidence.
Appearing in court on Friday was:
• Michele Kelley, 44, of Dawson Springs, who was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking from the Hopkins County Humane Society. A police report said Kelley dropped off cats there Thursday, then swiped a $900 Apple iPhone X. Kelley said during the hearing that she was trying to return the phone when she was arrested.