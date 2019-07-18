Barbecue coming July 26; event in need of volunteers

Melissa Larimore | The Dawson Springs Progress

Kolby Crook concentrates as he puts the label on a bottle of Dawson Springs Barbecue sauce on Monday morning, July 15, at the Dawson Springs Community Center. The sauce will be available at the community center and Food Giant on the day of the barbecue, Friday, July 26.

From Progress staff reports

The 71st Dawson Springs Barbecue and Homecoming is fast approaching and organizers are needing volunteers for the event.

Kathy Nichols said people are needed at the pits starting at 5 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Dawson Springs City Park to help put meat on the pits.

the Dawson Springs Community Center early morning on Friday, July 26, to help pull meat off the bone.

"We appreciate any help we can get," Nichols said.

She added that businesses are still bringing in prizes and groups are still signing up for booths. That information and more will be in next week's edition of The Dawson Springs Progress.