Barbecue coming July 26; event in need of volunteers

The 71st Dawson Springs Barbecue and Homecoming is fast approaching and organizers are needing volunteers for the event.
Kathy Nichols said people are needed at the pits starting at 5 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Dawson Springs City Park to help put meat on the pits.
Volunteers are also needed at
the Dawson Springs Community Center early morning on Friday, July 26, to help pull meat off the bone.
"We appreciate any help we can get," Nichols said.
She added that businesses are still bringing in prizes and groups are still signing up for booths. That information and more will be in next week's edition of The Dawson Springs Progress.